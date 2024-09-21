Assam: School timings rescheduled for heatwave in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The school timings of all private, state government, and central government schools in Guwahati and Dibrugarh are being changed due to the ongoing heatwave.

The DEEO (i/c) cum District Mission Coordinator SSA, Kamrup Metro, in consultation with the District Commissioner, Kamrup Metro, has informed all principal/headmaster/headteacher of private/state government/central government. schools functioning under Kamrup Metro district that due to the ongoing heatwave in the district, the following guidelines should be strictly followed by schools in order to avoid the ill-effects of the heatwave until further notice.

School hours may start at 7.30 AM and get over before or at 12.30 noon; 2. All heads of the institutions should ensure that morning assemblies are conducted inside the classrooms. 3. The school should ensure that students drink sufficient water and ensure enough drinking water facilities inside the school. 3. Students are advised to not wear waistcoats or ties. 4. Schools should ensure that all fans are functional and all classrooms are properly ventilated. In case of power cuts, alternate power backups must be arranged.

The order has been issued for Kamrup Metro, Dibrugarh, Hailakandi, Cachar districts etc., till the time of writing this report.

Earlier, Sadou Asom Sanmilita Sikshak Mancha, an umbrella organisation of teachers, had urged chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to reschedule the timings of the school as they are facing trouble teaching and the children are also suffering.

