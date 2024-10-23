Assam: Indigenous status to six communities without 3-generation domicile papers

Mission Basundhara 3.0

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a relaxation of norms, the Assam government will treat people belonging to ST, SC, Tea Tribe, ex-Tea Tribe, Adivasis, and Gorkha communities as indigenous applicants under Mission Basundhara 3.0 without having to provide documents regarding their three-generation domicile in the state.

The Revenue and Disaster Management Department has already issued an official notification to this effect. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched Mission Basundhara 3.0 on October 20.

The state government launched Mission Basundhara 2.0 in 2022, during which most of the applications belonging to ST, SC, Tea Tribe, ex-Tea Tribe, Adivasis, and Gorkha communities did not get land settlement. The prime reason for rejection of their applications was the non-submission of a three-generation domicile document. This norm was a must in Mission Basundhara 2.0. This fact came to light when the government analysed the reasons behind rejection of the applications of a large number of applicants. And that led the government to treat them as indigenous applicants in Mission Basundhara 3.0 without having to submit three-generation domicile documents.

During the launch of Mission Basundhara 3.0, the Chief Minister made it clear that the applicants whose applications had been rejected during Mission Basundhara 2.0 should apply afresh so as to allow the government to review its earlier decisions for rejection.

According to the notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department, during the reapplication, applicants belonging to ST, SC, Tea Tribe, ex-Tea Tribe, Adivasis, and Gorkha communities need not submit documents regarding three-generation domicile in Assam.

During Mission Basundhara 2.0, the department had received 13,39,498 applications. And of them, 2,29,659 applicants got offers for land settlement. The last date for receiving online applications for Mission Basundhara 3.0 is December 31, 2024. Till 4 pm on October 22, the department received 39 online applications.

Also Read: Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Launches Mission Basundhara 3.0 in State