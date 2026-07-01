Assam Information Commission Orders Action Against PWD SPIO for RTI Lapse

The SPIO of the office of the Executive Engineer, PWD, Karbi Anglong District Territorial Building Division, is accused of missing hearings without any intimation and knowingly furnishing incorrect and incomplete information to block access to vital public documents.

GUWAHATI: In an important step to ensure public accountability, the Assam Information Commission (AIC) today used its rarely applied powers under Section 20(2) of the RTI Act, 2005, to recommend official disciplinary proceedings against the State Public Information Officer (SPIO) of the office of the Executive Engineer, PWD, Karbi Anglong District Territorial Building Division, Diphu.

This action is one of the few instances where the commission has recommended the initiation of formal disciplinary proceedings since its inception.

The bench of State Information Commissioner Dr Reep Hazarika expressed serious concern that the SPIO did not show up for hearings without notice and intentionally provided wrong and incomplete information to prevent access to important public documents. The withheld records involve major infrastructure works, specifically the construction of the Multi-Utility Sports Complex at KASA Stadium, Diphu, and the construction/repair of the Kajir Ronghangpi Guest House at Taralangso, Diphu.

The commission said the right to information is a key part of Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution and that the official's refusal was hindering the Act's effectiveness.

The Commission has taken control of the situation by instructing the Chief Engineer, PWD (Building), Assam, Guwahati, to promptly initiate the disciplinary proceedings in accordance with the relevant service rules. The chief engineer has been given a strict 30-day deadline to fix individual accountability on all guilty officers holding the SPIO charge since late 2023 and to ensure the immediate release of the withheld public records.

The petitioner, Longkiri Timung, submitted a letter to the Assam Information Commission on June 29, 2026, along with his June 22, 2026, note addressed to the SPIO concerned in the office of the Executive Engineer, PWD, Karbi Anglong District Territorial Building Division, Diphu, Karbi Anglong, a copy of the order said.

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