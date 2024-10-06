Assam: Inspectors asked to ensure clean school campuses in state

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: At a time when the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or cleanliness mission, is making the news on its 10th anniversary, the Education Department has expressed concern at the lack of cleanliness in many school campuses and directed the Inspectors of Schools ISs) to ensure clean and well-maintained school campuses.

According to a source, an official of the Education Department, during a recent visit, noticed garbage, including plastic bottles, chip wrappers, and other waste, scattered on the premises of many schools. An even more appalling fact was the presence of discarded empty packets of gutkha, tobacco, and pan masala littering such campuses when there is strict legislation regarding use of tobacco products in schools and sale of such products near educational institutions, including schools.

The official immediately shot off letters to the ISs, pointing out the fact about the lack of cleanliness in many of the school campuses and directing them to ensure that regular cleaning is carried out and clean interior spaces are maintained. The letter stated that an unclean campus creates "an unhealthy environment for students and staff." Also, "a clean and well-maintained school environment is essential for fostering a healthy and conducive atmosphere for learning."

To ensure the cleanliness of school premises, the official urged the ISs to give 'immediate attention' to regular cleaning. In this context, it was stated that "school premises must be cleaned regularly. Under no circumstances should gutkha, tobacco, pan masala, betel nuts, or any other prohibited substances be allowed within the school grounds. Wrappers from chocolates, chips, and other edible items must be disposed of properly in designated dustbins. The school should take proactive measures to eliminate any plastic waste from the premises."

For maintenance of 'Clean Interior Spaces', the letter stated that "the interiors of classrooms, hallways, and all areas within the school building should be regularly checked and maintained to be free of dirt, spider webs, and garbage. Cleanliness in these areas is vital for ensuring a safe and hygienic learning environment."

In this regard, the letter directed the ISs to ensure these cleanliness standards are met and to issue necessary instructions to the concerned staff. Also, that regular monitoring should be conducted to maintain a clean and healthy school environment.

Also Read: NCC Units at Gargaon College Lead Cleanliness Drives, Promote Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and Heritage Conservation (sentinelassam.com)