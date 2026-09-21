Assam installs 1.44 lakh rooftop solar plants, adds 476 MW as state ramps up green energy push

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam has significantly expanded its renewable energy footprint, with the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) installing 1,44,662 rooftop solar plants with an aggregate capacity of 476.43 MW across all 35 districts of the state under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, as of June 30, 2026.

The rooftop solar installations form part of Assam’s broader push to increase renewable energy generation and reduce dependence on conventional power sources.

Under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, the government is also implementing the Model Solar Village component, aimed at developing one model solar village in each district. District Level Committees (DLCs) have already been constituted in all 35 districts of Assam to monitor and oversee implementation of the Yojana.

So far, Model Solar Villages have been selected in five districts, while two Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) have been completed. Following selection of villages by the respective DLCs, the Assam Energy Development Agency (AEDA) is responsible for preparing DPRs and submitting them to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE).

APDCL is simultaneously pursuing large-scale solar projects across Assam. A total of 245 MW of ground-mounted solar capacity has already been commissioned under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model for supplying electricity to APDCL.

APDCL has approximately 2,000 MW of solar projects in the pipeline, which are proposed to be developed through joint venture companies with leading Central Public Sector Undertakings, including NLC India Limited and SJVN Limited.

To facilitate greater integration of renewable energy into the electricity grid and improve grid reliability, Assam is also pursuing energy storage projects. Pumped Storage Projects (PSPs) with a cumulative capacity of nearly 5,900 MW are currently under development in the state by private developers. In the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) segment, 250 MW has been proposed through a joint venture with OTPC, with the first 25 MW project already under implementation.

However, efforts by Assam Power Generation Corporation Ltd (APGCL) to secure land for additional solar power projects have faced difficulties. The company had written to the Deputy Commissioners of all districts seeking allotment of land, but no response has been received so far, according to the action-taken report.

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