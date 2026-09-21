Forest staff rescue 30 rare Tokay Geckos from illegal wildlife trade in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Acting on specific intelligence, forest staff of the Bokakhat Range under the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, along with officials of the Dimapur Customs (P) Division, conducted an operation on National Highway 37 at Garmur in Golaghat district and seized 30 live and rare Tokay Geckos (Gekko gecko).

In connection with the incident, Mohanta Pegu alias Baiti Pegu, a resident of Aamtenga, No. 2 Baligaon, Bokakhat, was arrested on allegations of involvement in the illegal wildlife trade.

The seized live Tokay Geckos were taken into the custody of the Forest Department, and a case, numbered BKR/08/2026, was registered at Bokakhat Range under the relevant provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, as amended from time to time.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the seized wildlife and their intended destination. Authorities are also investigating whether any other individuals are involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

Subsequently, after obtaining due permission from the court, the seized Tokay Geckos were released back into their natural habitat.

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