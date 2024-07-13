Assam: Mobile Medical Units Launched for Tea Garden workers in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh

TINSUKIA: A total of 24 mobile medical units with 12 each for tea gardens of Tinsukia and Dibrugarh have been launched to provide free health services to the workers of the tea gardens. The ceremonial launching of such mobile units was held on Friday at Chota Tingrai Tea Estate in the outskirts of Tinsukia in presence of several dignitaries, manager and staff of tea gardens, officials from district administrations and Labour Department. The project is a collaborative effort of The Hans Foundation and Labour Welfare Department, Government of Assam.

The programme was addressed by the CEO of The Hans Foundation Sandeep Kapur, the principal secretary of Labour Department, Government of Assam B Kalyan Chakravorty, former Union Minister Rameswar Teli, Tinsukia District Commissioner Swapneel Paul. In his address, Minister for Labour Welfare Department Sanjoy Kishan deeply acknowledged the support of The Hans Foundation for the welfare of tea communities who are most often deprived of the basic health facilities. Elaborating on the mobile unit, Kishan said the ambulances will be equipped with emergency medicines, doctors, paramedical staff, technicians etc. and will be stationed at tea gardens. He fervently appealed to tea garden workers and staff to behave cordially with the staff of medical units so that The Hans Foundation can be convinced to donate more ambulances to fulfil the need of 248 gardens in Tinsukia and Dibrugarh districts even as many gardens have their own hospitals.

