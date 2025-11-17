Assam Introduces SMART AXOM App for Better Disaster Safety

The government explained that the app has been made easy to use so that everyone, including elderly people and students, can understand it. They said that getting the right information on time can help families stay prepared and avoid danger. The app will also help disaster response teams connect with the public faster and more effectively.

Authorities have requested all citizens across Assam to download SMART AXOM and keep it ready on their mobile phones. They added that more awareness programmes will be organised so that people in both towns and villages learn about the app.

With SMART AXOM, the state hopes that people will get important alerts without delay and stay safe during any emergency. The launch of the app is seen as a helpful step toward making Assam better prepared for disasters.