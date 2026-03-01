Assam: Irrigation facilities now a must for tea gardens affected by less rainfall

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The tea plantations of Assam have been suffering from insufficient rainfall for the past four months. As a result, the tea season in Assam will be late this year because of less rainfall.

Tea bodies said that climate change has started affecting the tea industry in Assam. Last year, from January to March, the state produced 29.81 million kg of tea. However, tea production during the same period this year is expected to be substantially lower due to the effects of climate change.

Sources said that the state government has undoubtedly provided many incentives for the tea industry under the Assam Tea Industries Special Incentives Scheme (ATISIS), but the need of the hour is now irrigation facilities, which the scheme does not cover. Earlier, there was sufficient rainfall in the state. However, starting in 2024, the period from January to March saw a decrease in rainfall that began to negatively impact tea production. Tea bushes in Upper Assam have less resistance to heat, as the weather there was earlier conducive for tea production. But due to less rainfall and more heat, the leaves on tea bushes have started wilting. If irrigation systems are not installed now, the tea gardens, both small and big, will suffer.

Sources further said that some tea gardens have facilities for irrigation to some extent, but it is not possible for all tea gardens to install them as the systems are not cost-effective. “Under the ATISIS, tea gardens have received several incentives, but now irrigation facilities have to be included under the scheme. If the state government comes forward to install irrigation systems in partnership with the tea companies, irrigation facilities can be put in place. About two years ago, the state government announced its intention to provide irrigation systems for tea gardens. But, for some reason or another, the proposal has not become a reality,” the sources added.

According to government data, the average yield of tea gardens in Assam is gradually coming down. In 2019, the average yield was 2,126 kg per hectare. This has come down to 916 kg per hectare in 2023. However, the yield increased to 1,884 kg in 2024. There are 1.33 lakh registered small tea growers in the state, and their production in 2024 was 295 million kg. The total tea production in 2024 was 621 million kg, which means that nearly 50% of the tea was produced by small growers.

