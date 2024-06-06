Assam is fast turning into an investment hotspot: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government had done enough in the past three years to make Assam a preferred investment destination.

The Chief Minister said, “Over the last three years, several initiatives have been undertaken to establish Assam as an industrial hub, and a red carpet has been laid for industries to come and invest in Assam. As a result, over Rs 50,000 crore has been invested in various sectors in the state, including a semiconductor plant.”

The Chief Minister said that Assam is fast turning into an investment hotspot, with permanent peace becoming a reality in the state and the region. “The State Government is providing customised incentives to large businesses investing over Rs 100 crore under the Industrial and Investment Policy, 2003, and till date, worthy investments have materialized, and another 20 proposals are in pipeline. Monetary and policy support is being given to startups along with mentorship to encourage local entrepreneurs, and many success stories have emerged from the grassroots,” he said.

In the past three years, the state government has either introduced several new policies or amended some of the existing ones, like the Export and Logistic Policy, the Assam Bamboo and Cane Policy, the Assam Ethanol Production Promotion Policy, the Electric Vehicle Policy of Assam, the Assam Startup Policy, the Assam Agarwood Promotion Policy, etc.

An official said, “The creation of an environment for industrialization by setting up industrial infrastructure from the perspective of industrial development and attracting investment through proper planning is the prime objective of the state government. To achieve the goal, the industry department is creating a good number of infrastructural facilities as well as upgrading the existing ones located in different districts of the state.”

