Assam: NDA’s vote share jumps to 46%, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Reacting to the Lok Sabha poll results in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Clearly, today’s results are a vote for the overall transformation Assam has been experiencing in the last three years. With the blessings of the Prime Minister, we remain committed to delivering on our promise to establish Assam among the top states in the country.”

The Chief Minister further said, “I bow down to the people of Assam for blessing the BJP and our valued NDA partners with a massive mandate of 11 out of 14 seats in the state. The NDA has also bettered its overall vote share to nearly 46 percent, a huge jump from the 39 percent vote share it secured in the 2019 Lok Sabha and 44 percent in the 2021 Assembly election. This we have achieved despite the 40 percent minority population in the state. This translates into a lead for the NDA in more than 90 of the 126 Assembly segments, a much improved outcome compared to our performance in the 2021 Assembly election.”

Also Read: Lok Sabha election 2024 results: NDA set to win 11; Congress 3 in Assam (sentinelassam.com)