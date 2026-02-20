Assam is now a contributing state to the country’s growth, says CM

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam has witnessed transformational change in the past five years, and now it’s time to launch the state forward. At present, Assam is not a burden to the country but a contributing state to the country’s growth, the CM said.

The Chief Minister stated this in reply to the debate on the Governor’s address in the Assembly. Many developed states are now emulating Assam in various fields – from appointments in government jobs to the distribution of financial aid to girl students. In the past five years, no compromise has been made in the state’s development. “We’ve tried our best to provide service to the people within the limitations faced by the state, and I apologize for not being able to fulfil some of the people’s aspirations,” he stated.

“For the first time in the 77 years since independence, Assam will provide salaries and pensions to its employees using its own resources. Our per capita income was Rs 86,947 in 2021, which has now increased to Rs 1,85,429 in 2025. Assam’s cash reserves and assets in hand are around Rs 45,000 crores. By 2028, we’ll become a state economy worth Rs 10 lakh crore,” the CM pointed out.

The CM said, “People in Assam have stopped thinking negatively but think positively now. People’s trust and confidence in the government’s transparency has returned. We had committed to providing one lakh jobs to the youth prior to the elections, and now we have given appointments to more than 1.59 lakh youth, without any complaints or a single court case. We have achieved this success by completely eliminating political interference in the appointment process. There was a time that whenever any appointments were made or APSC results declared, the opposition used to create a ruckus both inside and outside the house, alleging irregularities. Over the past five years, the opposition parties have not raised a single objection regarding appointments.

“We cannot solve the state’s unemployment problem only through government appointments. We need industrialization and entrepreneurship to solve the problem. The government is developing a strong industrial ecosystem in Assam. A positive mindset of the people is necessary to bring in investments. The semiconductor plant is almost at the stage of commissioning. During my visit to Davos, I have signed an MoU to produce bioethanol from bamboo, a project that’s worth Rs 10,000 crores. Representatives from 20 companies in Japan will come to visit Jagiroad toward the end of this month to see for themselves the upcoming industrial city,” he also said.

The CM further said, “In the past five years, we have witnessed tremendous development in all sectors – in health, water resources, power, education, etc. We will soon have the world’s second road-cum-rail tunnel under the Brahmaputra river from Gohpur to Numaligarh. There has been no agitation in the past five years, which proves that the people have full confidence in the present government.”

“Apart from the development initiatives, we’ve also been working to preserve Assamese culture and heritage and put in place safeguards for the indigenous people of Assam. In the recent past, the Assamese people have traversed through a dark period, and we’re now seeing a ray of light. In the next five years, we will encourage the new generation to step forward to protect the Assamese people. The census reports indicate that the Assamese people are on the verge of becoming a minority. So, we must fight the inimical forces to avoid such an outcome,” he asserted.

