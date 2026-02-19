Assam: Unemployed youth protest at Dabidubi over Numaligarh Refinery jobs

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Educated unemployed youth staged a strong protest on Wednesday at Dabidubi in Khumtai, Golaghat district, alleging that local residents have been sidelined by the historic Numaligarh Refinery Limited, established under the Assam Accord.

The protesters expressed deep resentment against what they described as anti-local practices by the refinery authorities. They demanded employment opportunities for local unemployed youths in the ongoing expansion project at Dabidubi.

Raising slogans such as “No domination of outsiders in Numaligarh Refinery,” the demonstrators alleged that although several projects have been underway for a long time, local youths have been largely neglected, while outside labourers and contractors have benefitted. They added that only a few locals have been employed and that they are reportedly receiving meager wages.

The areas surrounding Dabidubi have a significant number of unemployed young men and women. Since the initial stages of the refinery’s expansion, local residents had hoped they would be given priority in employment. However, they claim their concerns have not been addressed by the refinery authorities.

Local residents have reportedly submitted multiple memoranda to the District Commissioner regarding the issue. They have demanded that local unemployed youths be provided jobs based on merit and warned that, with public support, they may halt ongoing work if their demands are not met.

Though these concerns have been raised since the beginning of the project, the continued neglect has prompted educated unemployed youths to intensify their protest. It remains to be seen what steps the refinery authorities and the Golaghat district administration will take to address the matter.

