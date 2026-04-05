Assam is on transformative path with development focus: Pijush Hazarika

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika on Saturday outlined the state government’s development roadmap, asserting that Assam has embarked on a transformative journey marked by development, trust, and prosperity for its youth.

Addressing the media at the State BJP headquarters, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Hazarika said the government has surpassed its 2021 electoral promise of providing one lakh government jobs, having already delivered over 1.65 lakh appointments. He added that the government has set a target of exceeding two lakh jobs over the next five years.

Under the Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhiyan, over one lakh youth have received financial assistance exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. The government has laid out a roadmap to support 10 lakh youth with assistance of up to Rs 5 lakh each over the next five years. The minister further stated that since 2021, the government has supported 615 startups, while the MSME sector has grown to 12.75 lakh units, generating employment for over 82 lakh individuals.

In the education sector, the government has undertaken significant interventions, providing free textbooks to 57 lakh students annually, uniforms to 43 lakh students, and bicycles to over 10 lakh students. It has also ensured free education from pre-primary to postgraduate level for economically weaker sections and distributed 1.3 lakh scooters to meritorious students. Under the “Nijut Moina Scheme”, 3.89 lakh girl students have received financial support.

Strengthening higher education infrastructure, the government has upgraded 10 colleges into universities and established four new universities, along with premier institutions such as AIIMS and IIM. Hazarika also highlighted free coaching for competitive examinations such as UPSC, APSC, JEE, and NEET, along with skill-building initiatives including Skill Yatra and the Assam Skill Development University.

Also Read: Assam to Provide 2.5 Lakh Govt Jobs: Pijush Hazarika