Will Provide Up to 2.5 Lakh Govt Jobs if Re-elected: Pijush Hazarika

Guwahati: Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika on Friday said the government would aim to provide up to 2–2.5 lakh jobs if it returns to power.
Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Hazarika highlighted key welfare and development measures undertaken in the state.
“If we come to power again, we will give 2–2.5 lakh government jobs. Under the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Scheme, around one lakh youths have already received financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each,” he added.
The Minister said that the government now plans to expand the scheme to cover 10 lakh youths and enhance the financial support to Rs 5 lakh.
“Now we have targeted to bring 10 lakh youths under the scheme and to increase the amount from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh,” he avowed.
Speaking on the achievements in the education sector, the minister said more than 57 lakh students have been provided free textbooks, while 10 lakh girl students received bicycles.
“Financial assistance has been given to nearly 4 lakh girl students under Nijut Moina Scheme. Nijut Babu Scheme has also been launched,” Hazarika claimed.
Commenting on the healthcare infrastructure, Hazarika opined that the government has established 16 medical colleges in Assam, adding, “Earlier our medical seats were 726 and now it has increased to 1,850. It will be increased up to 2,800 seats.”
He further informed that MoUs worth Rs 5.5 lakh crore were signed during Advantage Assam 2.0 and now MoUs worth Rs 2 lakh crore have started.
As per Hazarika, 15 five-star hotels are expected to come up in Guwahati.
The minister also pointed to employment opportunities from upcoming projects, and claimed that 29,000 local youths will get jobs in the Jagiroad Semiconductor Project.
He said the government is focused on accelerating industrialisation and generating employment across Assam.