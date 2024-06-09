Assam Jal Jeevan Mission schemes: People miffed with slow work on the ground

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: People in the state are completely dissatisfied with the implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) schemes owing to the negligence of a section of contractors engaged in the execution of the work on the ground. Some contractors have even been show-caused by the authorities concerned for working according to their own whims.

There have been numerous complaints regarding the implementation of household tap water supply schemes. The places where complaints emanate include places like Boko, Lampi, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nalbari, Goalpara, etc. The complaints are mainly regarding half-done work, poor quality of materials used, non-execution of schemes, lack of maintenance, making projects defunct, and others. However, the state government claims that 75% of the JJM schemes are already complete, and the remaining portion will be completed by December 2024. Lack of monitoring of the work on the field, however, puts paid to such claims. The primary reason for this is that the work is being done by the contractors according to their own whims.

Two days ago, the district commissioner of Morigaon reviewed the implementation of the JJM schemes in the district and found that the work was not being completed on time. Due to a lack of proper execution, the deadline for such work has already expired, but the contractors are yet to provide tap water connections to households. Even 50% of the households where tap water connections have been made have yet to function. The DC has now ordered that the work be completed by June 20 and, on top of that, asked the executive engineer of the PHE department to draw up a list of non-performing contractors engaged in JJM scheme implementation.

Last month, the PHED executive engineer issued show cause notices to 30 contractors for irregularity and negligence in completing JJM schemes.

Apart from the JJM schemes, the people are entirely dissatisfied with the execution of other water supply schemes. A scheme to provide pure drinking water in schools has also become defunct, although the necessary pipes, water taps, and even water filters for the purpose were installed. Lack of maintenance has made the equipment non-functional. Money amounting to lakhs of rupees was also spent on water supply schemes under PHED, but they have been lying defunct for months on end.

