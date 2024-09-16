Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission Water Connections Issue Taken up with Centre

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The government has targeted 68,10,470 households for getting piped water connections under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in Assam, as of today. The central government has already released an amount of Rs 175436.82 crore to Assam for implementation of JJM.

JJM aims to ensure access to safe and adequate drinking water for every rural household in the country. Jal Jeevan Mission is under the Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jalshakti.

Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) sources here said, “As of July 31, 2024, as many as 56 lakh households are connected through piped water connections in the state. Our current target is to cover 68,10,470 households, out of 71.63 lakh rural households. To cover the remaining households, the Assam government has taken up the issue with the central government.”

After the completion of a JJM scheme, the Assam government hands over the scheme to the local panchayat. There are, however, allegations that the pipe connections are there but the taps are not supplying water at all.

