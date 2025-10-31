Assam: Jhanji-Demow NH-37 still far from becoming reality

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: The ambitious four-lane construction project of National Highway 37 in Sivasagar district, undertaken by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), continues to be mired in delay and negligence, turning the vital route into a virtual death trap for commuters.

Despite being launched over 11 to 12 years ago with the goal of improving road connectivity between Jhanji and Demow town, the project remains far from completion. The prolonged delay has already cost numerous lives, with reports of several fatal and non-fatal accidents occurring along the stretch over the years. Many accident victims have been left permanently disabled, yet NHIDCL has failed to complete the Sivasagar section and open it to the public as a model four-lane highway.

Although the state government and the Sivasagar district administration have repeatedly raised concerns about the delay, NHIDCL officials have reportedly failed to take effective action. Despite full land acquisition and disbursal of compensation, the highway construction continues to move ahead at a snail's pace.

According to official data on the Status of Mutation & Compensation as of August 20, 2025, the entire 316.44 hectares of land required for the Jorhat-Jhanji (Pkg-III) and Jhanji-Demow (Pkg-I, II, III & IV) sections has already been acquired and compensation paid. The report confirms that a total compensation of Rs. 944.83 crore has been released to the Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) for both sections.

Large portions of the highway, particularly the Gaurisagar-Demow stretch, lie incomplete and abandoned by multiple contractors. Recently, a few potholes along the route were observed to have been filled and levelled, but locals claim that these are only temporary repairs rather than any substantial progress.

Several RCC bridges planned under the project have been left half-constructed for nearly a decade. As per field observations, more than 50% of the total roadwork remains pending, with multiple contractors and subcontractors allegedly showing gross negligence and lack of accountability. The unfinished and uneven road surfaces, open construction zones, and lack of signage have made this route highly unsafe, leading to frequent accidents and injuries.

Local organizations and residents of Sivasagar have condemned NHIDCL's indifferent attitude, accusing the agency of playing with people's lives under the guise of development.

MI Bora, President of the Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad, criticized NHIDCL for its "mockery of public safety", pointing out that despite new tenders being issued for 2024-25 and new firms being allotted work, no visible progress has been made between Teok and Gaurisagar. He demanded that NHIDCL complete all pending work within the current financial year to end the suffering of the public.

Pranjal Rajguru, State Chief Coordinator of the Nikhil Asom Samajbadi Janaganatantrik Ganaswaraj Party and the Indian Patriotic Federation Socialist (IPFS), who is also a senior journalist, alleged that NHIDCL's "extreme inefficiency and negligence" are solely responsible for keeping the project incomplete for more than a decade. "The four-lane highway, meant to be a lifeline for Upper Assam, has become a death trap. Immediate completion is the only way to prevent further tragedies," Rajguru asserted.

Ankur Kalita, a local resident of Gaurisagar, also voiced strong resentment, accusing NHIDCL of violating the rights of ordinary citizens. "People suffer daily due to the unfinished road. Accidents occur almost every day, claiming precious lives. NHIDCL's negligence has made this route unbearable for commuters," he said.

