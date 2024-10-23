Assam: Jorhat administration instructs green leaf price should be lower than Rs 22 per kg

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: After the steep decline in the prices of green tea leaves post-Durga Puja in the upper Assam districts, the Jorhat district administration has instructed all stakeholders that the minimum prices of green tea leaves should be lower than Rs 22 per kg.

Jorhat district green leaf price monitoring committee (DGLPMC) had a meeting with ADC Abhijit Gogoi in the chair on the drastic fall in the prices of green leaves. The meeting had representatives from the Tea Board of India, Jorhat DI&CC, TAI, NETA, Bought Leaf Factories, and Small Tea Growers’ Association. The Small Tea Growers’ Association disclosed the drastic fall in green leaf prices after the Durga Puja. The pre-Durga Puja prices of green leaf ranged from Rs 30 to 40 per kg, based on quality, the small tea growers said at the meeting. After the five-day holiday for the Durga Puja, the Bought Leaf Factoroies lowered the prices of green leaves drastically.

During the meeting, the assistant director of tea development, Tea Board, said that the minimum benchmark price of green leaves for the month of September 2024 was Rs 35.80 per kg. However, the bought leaf factories are paying prices depending on the quality of the leaves. Finally, the meeting took the decision that the prices of green leaves in Jorhat district should be below Rs 22 per kg in the ten days.

The chairman requested all the tea manufacturing units of Jorhat district for strict compliance with not less than Rs 22 per kg for the next ten days. However, acceptable quality of green leaves should be maintained by the small tea growers.

The chairman requested the small tea growers to maintain good quality of leaves for enabling them to get a fair price as the price is based on quality.

The chairman directed the Tea Board to strictly monitor the procurement of green leaf by the factories and also ensure that green leaf price does not go below the minimum fixed price.

