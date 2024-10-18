Assam: Kati Bihu Celebrated Across the State with Traditional Fervour

Auniati Satra keeps centuries-old tradition alive

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Kati Bihu was celebrated with traditional fervour by the people across the state today. The Auniati Satra of Majuli also celebrated Kati Bihu with a centuries-old tradition. People from all over, including abroad, thronged the xatra to sample the culture and tradition connected with the festival of Kati Bihu.

Sri Sri Auniati Satra is one of the renowned xatras, seats of the neo-Vaishnavite culture, in the state located on river island Majuli. The xatra has been maintaining the tradition and culture associated with the festival of Kati Bihu since its establishment. The xatra celebrated the 371st Kati Bihu festivities today. 21 pairs of 'Akashbonti' or skylamps were lit up for the auspicious occasion. The lamps will be kept alight throughout the Assamese month of 'Kati'. The culture of the xatra was showcased in front of the multitude of people from all over gathered there. Elements of xatra culture like 'Gayan bayan', 'Ojha', 'Notuwa', etc. were on display. Before lighting the Akashbonti-the lamps on top of tall bamboo poles tied in pairs-people paid obeisance before the 'Tulsi' or Holy Basil plants on the ground and between each pair of bamboo poles.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Xatradhikar of the Auniati Satra, Pitambar Dev Goswami, said, "This time, we are celebrating the 371st Kati Bihu in our traditional way. The lighting of Akashbonti is a centuries-old tradition, and we have maintained it. Tulsi is a holy plant, and it is a tradition of the Assamese people to pray before the plant, especially on Kati Bihu."

The agrarian festival of Kati Bihu was celebrated across the state, and people in the villages lit earthen lamps in the paddy fields and their homes. This is the time when paddy sprouts on the plants, and it is considered a momentous occasion. People pray for a bountiful harvest and welcome Goddess Lakshmi to their granaries. The festival is celebrated with equal fervour by people in the urban areas as well. Earthen lamps are lit in front of Tulsi plants, accompanied by prayers invoking Goddess Lakshmi.

