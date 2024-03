Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The office of the Magistrate, Kamrup (M), declared the Khanapara Veterinary Playground and its peripheral areas a no-drone-fly zone and no-laser-show zone for March 14 and 15 in view of the proposed visit of the Union Home Minister to Guwahati.

