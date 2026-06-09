Assam: ‘Kidnapping’ case in Dibrugarh takes dramatic turn; police rule out abduction

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: The alleged kidnapping of a 19-year-old girl from Dibrugarh has taken a dramatic turn after police investigations found no evidence of abduction, triggering widespread concern on Monday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Dibrugarh, Gurav Abhijit Dilip, said that the case was thoroughly investigated after a complaint was lodged at Dibrugarh police station alleging that the girl had been abducted by an unknown person while on a morning walk with her mother around 5:30 am.

According to the initial complaint, the girl’s mother had alleged that while she was plucking flowers, an unidentified person placed a handkerchief over her daughter’s mouth, causing her to lose consciousness before abducting her. It was further alleged that the girl was later recovered from Tinsukia railway station, where she claimed to have been confined inside a sack.

However, police said that a detailed examination of the victim, along with scrutiny of CCTV footage from multiple locations, revealed a different sequence of events.

During the inquiry, the girl reportedly stated that she had voluntarily left her home and travelled by auto-rickshaw to Banipur railway station with the intention of going to Guwahati to pursue a career in modelling. She told investigators that her parents did not support her aspiration to become a model and that she therefore left home without informing them.

Police said that the girl further stated that after boarding a train and reaching Tinsukia railway station, she became frightened, got off the train and subsequently contacted her father over the phone. She allegedly falsely informed him that she had been abducted by unknown persons.

The SSP said that the girl underwent a medical examination and that the inquiry did not substantiate any allegation of kidnapping, abduction, wrongful confinement, or any other offence.

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