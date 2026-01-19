Assam Labourer Dies at Illegal Coal Mine in Meghalaya, Probe Ordered

Guwahati: In a tragic incident, a labourer from Assam reportedly lost his life at an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district.

As per officials, the incident occurred on January 14 at the illegal coal mine at Umthe village in East Jaintia Hills.

The deceased has been identified as 48-year-old Mosaid Ali, a resident of Jamuna Moudanga in Assam’s Hojai district. He reportedly collapsed during work at the mining site. Ali was rushed to the Sutnga community health centre, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following the incident, the police sealed the illegal coal mine site. A probe has also been ordered into the incident.

Meanwhile, Justice (Retd) B.P. Katakey, appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to monitor illegal coal mining and transportation in the state, has sought a detailed report from the police on the matter.

This incident once again highlighted the rampant coal mining in the state despite National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) ban on rat-hole mining.

Raising concerns, social worker Agnes Kharshiing stated that these incidents show that illegal mining and coal transportation still prevails in the state.