Small School To Big Win: KV Srikona Creates History at National Youth Parliament

Silchar: Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC Srikona has scripted history by winning first place at the 35th National Youth Parliament Competition 2024-25, organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.

The national winners were felicitated at a grand ceremony held recently at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament House Complex, New Delhi. The school received the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Running Parliamentary Shield and the National Trophy, standing out among nearly 10,000 students from 175 Kendriya Vidyalayas across 25 regions.