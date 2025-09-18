Small School To Big Win: KV Srikona Creates History at National Youth Parliament

Silchar: Kendriya Vidyalaya ONGC Srikona has scripted history by winning first place at the 35th National Youth Parliament Competition 2024-25, organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs.
The national winners were felicitated at a grand ceremony held recently at the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament House Complex, New Delhi. The school received the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Running Parliamentary Shield and the National Trophy, standing out among nearly 10,000 students from 175 Kendriya Vidyalayas across 25 regions.
On this proud occasion, the students staged a repeat performance of their Youth Parliament, conducted primarily in Hindi, which drew admiration for promoting linguistic unity in the North East.
Their articulate debates on issues like the National Space Program, gender pay gap, and sustainable development impressed the audience. Chief Guest Bansuri Swaraj, MP, hailed their creativity and democratic spirit, calling them the torchbearers of India’s future leadership.
The achievement was credited to the students, dedicated teachers, and the leadership of Principal Sandeep Kumar Sharma, supported by KVS officials. From a Vidyalaya of fewer than 500 students, this victory has become a milestone for Assam and the North East, showcasing discipline, talent, and commitment to democratic ideals on the national stage.
