Assam: Large number of objections filed during ongoing SR of photo electoral rolls

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Around 12 lakh objections have been filed against the inclusion of names in the draft electoral roll 2026 for Assam, published on December 27, 2025, seeking deletion of such names from the final photo electoral roll. The objections have been filed during the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of photo electoral rolls.

According to sources, such a huge number of objections were not filed in the past few decades during any revision process for photo electoral rolls in the state. At present, the process for disposing of claims and objections is going on as part of the SR exercise, and it will end on February 2.

After the process of disposing of claims and objections is over, it will be time to check the health parameters and obtain the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) permission for the final publication of the electoral rolls. The SR process is being carried out by the state Election Department under the ECI’s directive.

Resentment has erupted in different parts of the state, following allegations of harassment of genuine voters during the ongoing SR exercise.

The final electoral roll will be published on February 10, 2026.

