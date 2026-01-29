Assam: LoP Debabrata Saikia Writes to CJI over Electoral Roll Misuse

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking the urgent intervention of the SC in a matter of ‘grave constitutional significance’ arising out of the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam and the widespread, arbitrary and discriminatory misuse of Form-7. He stressed on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments that notices are being deliberately served only upon a particular community, namely the “Miya” (Bengali-origin Muslim) population, to “keep them under pressure,” “make them suffer,” and to demonstrate “resistance” in Assam.

