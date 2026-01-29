Top Headlines

Assam: LoP Debabrata Saikia Writes to CJI over Electoral Roll Misuse

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking the urgent intervention of the SC in a matter of ‘grave constitutional significance’
Debabrata Saikia
Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, wrote to the Chief Justice of India seeking the urgent intervention of the SC in a matter of ‘grave constitutional significance’ arising out of the ongoing Special Revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam and the widespread, arbitrary and discriminatory misuse of Form-7. He stressed on Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s comments  that notices are being deliberately served only upon a particular community, namely the “Miya” (Bengali-origin Muslim) population, to “keep them under pressure,” “make them suffer,” and to demonstrate “resistance” in Assam.

