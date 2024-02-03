Assam: Larsen and Toubro awarded work of Rs 2,688-crore Palasbari-Sualkuchi bridge project over Brahmaputra

GUWAHATI: The State Government has awarded the work of the Palasbari-Sualkuchi Bridge over the Brahmaputra to L&T (Larsen and Toubro) Ltd., Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for this bridge on April 14, 2023.

The name of the project is the ‘construction of a four-lane extradosed PSC bridge over the river Brahmaputra connecting Palasbari and Sualkuchi, including via ducts, approaches, river training works, etc., in engineering procurement and construction (EPC) mode.

On behalf of the state government, Chief Engineer (EAP), PWRD gave the ‘letter of acceptance’ (LOA) to L&T Ltd. on Thursday.

According to the LOA, the cost of the bridge is Rs 2688.54 crore. The department has asked the construction company to submit an updated construction methodology and revised programme, including an environmental management plan, within 14 days.

The target schedule for the bridge is four years.

The New Development Bank (NDB) will fund the bridge project.

The proposed 3,600-metre bridge over the Brahmaputra—having multi-span extradosed units of PSC superstructure, a 216-metre via-duct, a 5,387-metre approach road with one traffic junction at National Highway-17 with a service road on the Palashbari side, a 216-metre via-duct, an 864-metre elevated road, and a 1927-metre approach road with a service road and one rotary at the end—will meet at Bongsor Sualkuchi Road on the North Bank. The total length of the project is 12.21 km. The main bridge is a four-lane carriageway with an overall width of 28 metres.

The project starts at Kaita Sidhi on NH-17 (near Mirza) on the south bank, crosses the Brahmaputra, and terminates at Bongsor Sualkuchi Road on the North Bank. The river training and protection works are one of the main scopes of work under the project.

