Assam Launches Fresh Child Marriage Crackdown, 524 Arrested: CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government reran its statewide drive against child marriages today, leading to the arrests of at least 524 people and registration of 441 cases. Following the instructions of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, police have become active again against child marriage. Police have launched massive operations in various districts of the state. "We won't spare anyone involved in this heinous crime and ensure that Assam is free from child marriage," the Chief Minister said.

According to sources, the police have detained and arrested many individuals accused in child marriage cases during this operation. Many accused have fallen into the police net in operations conducted in various districts, including Goalpara, Dhubri, Darrang, Sonitpur, Morigaon, and Kamrup.

More than 50 people have been detained in the Goalpara district alone. On the other hand, information has emerged that a total of 64 people have been arrested in various police stations in the Dhubri district.

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