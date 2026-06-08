Assam launches state-wide vacancy mapping to deliver Mission 2 Lakh Govt Jobs over next five years

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Government has begun a comprehensive exercise to identify vacancies across all departments as part of its ambitious mission to create 2 lakh government jobs over the next five years. The state government has already appointed around 1.65 lakh youths in various departments in the past five years.

In an official communication by the Personnel Department, all administrative departments have been directed to submit detailed information on vacant posts under their jurisdiction. The initiative follows a meeting of the task force constituted to formulate, monitor and implement a roadmap for achieving the government’s commitment to employ eligible job-seekers. The task force, headed by Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, held a detailed review meeting on May 27, 2026. The meeting focused on assessing existing and future vacancies, manpower requirements, recruitment planning, and measures to strengthen workforce availability across government institutions.

According to the Personnel Department’s directive, all departments have been asked to submit data on vacancies in a prescribed format and nominate a nodal officer by June 17, 2026.

The vacancy mapping exercise will cover government departments, field offices, autonomous bodies, colleges, universities, missions, societies and semi-government institutions. Officials will also assess year-wise retirement projections, identify direct recruitment vacancies and recommend reforms to streamline recruitment processes for faster and more transparent appointments.

The initiative is part of the Assam government’s flagship “Mission 2 Lakh Govt Jobs”, launched by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. The programme aims to provide employment opportunities to 2 lakh unemployed youths over the next five years.

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