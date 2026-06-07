Assam: Mob assault video sparks protests in Sribhumi; two arrested

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: Major demonstrations were witnessed on Saturday in Badarpur and Patharkandi by an agitated public protesting the incident of mob violence that left two youths severely injured a couple of days back. The incident happened at Nalugram under Ratabari GP in Patharkandi, where two teenagers were mercilessly beaten by the villagers and shot with an air gun, on suspicion of cow theft.

The victims, identified as Jilal Ahmed and Amin Hussain from the nearby village, Mambari, had reportedly entered Nulagram to search for a cow belonging to them. The visuals of the youths being beaten up by a mob stormed the social media platforms, igniting massive protests.

On Saturday, Algapur MLA Jubair Enam led a rally from Badarpur towards Sribhumi to meet the SSP, Leena Doley. The Congress MLA handed over a memorandum demanding the immediate arrest of all the persons involved in the incident.

Police arrested two persons, Dudumoni Sinha and Bhaskar Sinha, on the basis of the video.

Also Read: Assam: Candlelight rally in Cachar's Lakhipur protest against Manipur violence