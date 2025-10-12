Assam: Law bridges trust between state and its people, says CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said that law is not merely a set of rules but a bridge of trust between the state and its people. He said that the Assam Government will continue to work closely with NALSA (National Legal Service Authority) and the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) to make justice delivery simple, swift, and inclusive.

Speaking at the two-day east-zone regional conference of the seven northeastern states along with Sikkim, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha here in Sonapur today, the Chief Minister said the conference that brings together the collective experience and wisdom of judiciary and legal service institutions from the eastern and northeastern states would strengthen institutional mechanisms and ensure greater access to justice, especially by the poor and marginalised.

The Chief Minister said that the persistence of child marriage in several eastern and northeastern states continues to pose serious socio-legal challenges. The overlap between the POCSO Act and child marriage laws has created conflicting outcomes. He, therefore, advocated for harmonising the legal framework that safeguards children while addressing social realities. He also said that education, awareness, and empowerment of girls must remain the most effective tools for prevention of child marriage.

Commending the initiative of the Assam State Legal Services Authority and the Gauhati High Court for organising the regional conference under the aegis of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Chief Minister said that the conference has presented a platform of meeting of minds committed to the common goal of making justice accessible, simple and meaningful for every citizen.

The Chief Minister said that the Northeast, with its rich diversity of languages, customs, and terrain, presents unique challenges to the justice delivery system. He also said that the region also offers valuable lessons in harmony and community-based resolution. Traditional practices and modern law can together make justice more participatory and responsive. He also expressed optimism that the East Zone Regional Conference being held in Guwahati presents special significance as a platform for deliberating on some of the key critical issues of law and social concern of the Northeast.

Dr Sarma also observed that the Northeast's proximity to international borders has made it vulnerable to the drug trade. Assam has been relentless in its fight, registering over 3,000 NDPS cases every year and seizing large quantities of heroin, ganja, and psychotropic substances. He said that the conference would provide a platform to deliberate on stronger enforcement, witness protection, rehabilitation, and youth awareness to build a drug-free, healthy, and secure Northeast.

The Chief Minister also said that the tribal communities in the Northeast are the guardians of forests, culture, and tradition, yet many continue to face marginalisation. He believed that NALSA's new SAMVAD Scheme will help spread awareness about the laws, such as the Fifth and Sixth Schedules, the PESA Act, and the Forest Rights Act, 2006, to ensure legal aid to tribal communities.

Also Read: ‘My Only Assets Are Work and Faith’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma