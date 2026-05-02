Assam Leads Northeast with $2.13 Million of $2.39 Million FDI Equity Inflow in 2025

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Between January and September 2025, four Northeast states, including Assam, have witnessed a total foreign direct investment (FDI) equity inflow of 2.39 million US dollars (USD). Of this, Assam received the lion's share of 2.13 million USD.

These figures were reflected in MDoNER's annual report for 2025-26, which quoted the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

According to the report, the breakup of FDI inflow in the NE states between January and September 2025 is as follows: Assam - 2.13 million USD; Tripura - 0.23 million USD; Manipur - 0.03 million USD; and Nagaland - 0.001 million USD.

According to available information, Assam saw an FDI equity inflow of 23.2 million USD in the period from October 2019 to December 2024. The NE region, as a whole, registered an FDI equity inflow of 32.72 million USD in the same period.

According to the data, in the financial year 2019-20, FDI equity inflow into Assam was 2.93 million USD; in FY 2020-21, it was 11.19 million USD; in 2021-22, it was 4.40 million USD; in 2022-23, it was 2.09 million USD; in 2023-24, it was 0.23 million USD; and in 2024-25, it was 2.36 million USD. FDI inflow was primarily seen in the food processing, construction material, hospital, hotel, and bamboo products sectors.

As for the other NE states, Arunachal Pradesh saw an FDI equity inflow of 7.03 million USD, Tripura 1.22 million USD, Meghalaya 1.21 million USD, Nagaland 0.06 million USD, and Manipur 0.0006 million USD during the period from October 2019 to December 2024.

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