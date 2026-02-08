Assam Leads Northeast with Over 1.44 Lakh PMAY-U Houses Completed

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Significant progress has been reported in the completion of houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) and fund utilisation across the Northeast. Out of a total of 3,93,382 houses sanctioned across the NE states, 3,23,645 houses have been completed as of December 31, 2025.

The Centre had released Rs 5,443.92 crore as Central Assistance to the region under PMAY-U, of which Rs 5,123.8 crore has been utilized by the respective states.

Assam accounts for the highest share among the NE states, with 1,69,626 PMAY-U houses sanctioned and 1,44,057 completed. Moreover, Assam received central assistance of Rs 2,345.51 crore and utilized Rs 2,286.5 crore.

Among the other NE states, Tripura had 87,895 houses sanctioned and 81,906 completed, with Rs 1,342.02 crore released and Rs 1,254.5 crore utilized.

Manipur had 52,519 houses sanctioned and 22,463 completed. The Centre released Rs 550.63 crore to the state, of which Rs 468.5 crore has been utilized.

In Mizoram, 39,150 houses were sanctioned and 33,946 completed, with Rs 516.17 crore released and Rs 502.4 crore utilized.

Nagaland recorded 31,067 houses sanctioned and 30,147 completed. The state has received Rs 443.36 crore, of which it has utilised Rs 408.3 crore.

Meghalaya has 4,758 houses sanctioned and 2,839 completed, with Rs 63.23 crore released and Rs 33.2 crore utilized. In Arunachal Pradesh, all 8,068 sanctioned houses have been completed. The state received Rs 175.91 crore, utilizing Rs 166.2 crore.

Sikkim reported 299 houses sanctioned and 219 completed, with Rs 7.09 crore released and Rs 4.3 crore utilized.

PMAY-U, launched on June 25, 2015, aims to provide all-weather pucca houses with basic civic amenities to eligible urban beneficiaries, including slum dwellers. The scheme is demand-driven, with states and union territories responsible for beneficiary selection, project formulation and implementation.

Completion timelines generally range between 12 and 36 months depending on project conditions, availability of land and fund mobilization.

