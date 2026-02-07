Youth, Education Key to Viksit Bharat by 2047: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday underlined the crucial role of youth, education and skill development in realising the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, saying that the active participation of young minds will shape the country’s future.
The Chief Minister made the remarks after watching Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ programme along with students of Bardowali School.
Sharing his experience, Saha said the Prime Minister’s interaction with students was both motivating and reassuring.
“His interaction with the students was insightful and motivating, inspiring them to approach examinations with confidence, clarity, and a stress-free mindset,” the Chief Minister said on micro-blogging site X.
Referring to the larger national vision, he added that the Prime Minister’s emphasis on youth participation, artificial intelligence, skill development and Swadeshi “continues to inspire us all” in the journey towards a developed India by 2047.
Meanwhile, Saha also held a meeting with representatives of the All Tripura ST NGOs, focusing on education and welfare of Janajati students.
He noted that around 20,000 students are currently pursuing their studies in nearly 250 NGO-run boarding houses across the state.
“The State Government has been extending necessary support from time to time and will continue to work even more collaboratively in the days ahead,” Saha said, stressing that building the careers of future generations remains a shared responsibility.
Highlighting education and infrastructure as key pillars of development, the Chief Minister urged NGO representatives to work with greater sensitivity and responsibility.
He called upon them to actively guide Janajati students and become partners in the state’s inclusive development process.
“Our journey towards building a New Tripura depends on inclusive growth, where education plays a decisive role,” Saha said, reiterating the government’s commitment to empowering youth and ensuring equitable progress across communities.