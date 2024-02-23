Assam Legislative Assembly: House passes state budget for FY 2024-25

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On the tenth day of the ongoing Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly, the House passed the Assam Appropriation (No. II) Bill, 2024, for the withdrawal of Rs 1,43,890 crore (Rs 1 lakh 43 thousand eight hundred ninety crore sixty one lakh seventy eight thousand) from and out of the Consolidated Fund of the state of Assam for the financial year 2024-25.

With the passing of this bill, the state's annual financial budget for FY 2024-25 was passed. The budget will be effective on April 1, 2024, and will be in force until March 31, 2025. The bill was presented in the House by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog. The budget was tabled by the finance minister on February 12, 2024.

According to budget estimates, the top 15 departments as per budget demand for FY 2024-25 are: Finance-Rs 31,273 crore; School Education-Rs 16,658 crore; Administrative Reforms and Training & PPG (Pension and Public Grievances)-Rs 15,538 crore; Public Works (Roads)-Rs 8,998 crore; Panchayat & Rural Development-Rs 8,403 crore; Home-Rs 7,861 crore; Health and Family Welfare-Rs 5,355 crore; Public Works (Buildings & NH)-Rs 3,944 crore; Women & Child Development-Rs 3,838 crore; Welfare of Bodoland-Rs 3,783 crore; Hill Areas-Rs 3,248 crore; Education (Higher)-Rs 2,891 crore; Revenue and Disaster Management-Rs 2,679 crore; Medical Education & Research-Rs 2,647 crore; and Power Department-Rs 2,620 crore.

The key priorities for the Assam Budget 2024-25 are: Mahila Sabalikaran; Cultural Renaissance; Promoting Investment; Foresting a Greener Economy; Big Push for Infrastructure-Education, Tourism, Connectivity, and Health; and Sustainable Growth and Creation of Jobs under the motto of Self-reliant Assam.

