Assam Legislative Assembly Passes ₹1.56 Lakh Crore Budget for 2026-27

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Legislative Assembly (ALA) today passed the state 2026-27 budget (the Assam Appropriation-No. II Bill) unanimously. The passage of the budget paved the way for the withdrawal of Rs 1.56 lakh crore from and out of the consolidated fund of the state of Assam for the financial year 2026-27.

Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah laid the Assam Appropriation-No. II Bill, 2026, in the assembly earlier in the day.

The government will send the bill to the governor for his assent. From the Raj Bhawan, the bill will go to the Department of Law. It will go to the Finance Department only after getting the nod from the Department of Law.

The Finance Department will then issue a notification informing all heads of departments and district commissioners to proceed with their planned work.

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