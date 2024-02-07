Assam Legislative Assembly: Speaker Adjourns House Twice

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Unruly situations in the Assam Legislative Assembly led the Speaker to adjourn the House twice today.

After Question Hour, the AIUDF moved an adjournment motion in the House demanding an immediate halt to the ongoing eviction drives in Goalpara and Dhubri districts. However, the Speaker rejected the motion and informed the AIUDF of the reason for the rejection. The AIUDF insisted the Speaker accept the adjournment motion. The Speaker did not relent to the demand and explained his stance. The Congress legislators then joined the AIUDF and insisted on the adjournment motion, leading to an unruly situation in the House. This led the Speaker to adjourn the House for an hour.

Earlier, during Question Hour, the ruling and opposition members had a hot altercation over the government's debt, leading to a grind halt to the proceedings of the House. The Speaker had to adjourn the House for ten minutes.

