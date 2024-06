A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A lightning strike during a fierce thunderstorm at Bokakhat in Golaghat district left 10 cows dead on Sunday night. The incident occurred at the residence of Jiban Sarma and Druna Sarma of Bamungaon Bilaniyain Dhansirimukh Chapri at Bokakhat.

