Storms and lightning claim 33 in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Storms and lightning claimed 33 lives this year in the state as of today, and hailstorms damaged many houses after the onset of the pre-monsoon rains.

The state government has already instructed the circle officers to collect reports on damage to property and houses from affected people. According to ASDMA (Assam State Disaster Management Authority) sources, as many as 21 people died in lightning and 12 in storms in the state this year. Storms and hailstorms lashed the upper Assam districts.

Bordoichila (storms), visiting her mother’s abode in March and April, is the saying that transcends generations in Assam. The saying has no exception this year, with lighting and storms claiming 33 lives to date.

Speaking to The Sentinel, Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Jogen Mohan said, “We have reports of huge damage to houses by storms. There are also reports of hailstorms perforating CI (corrugated iron) sheets in various areas. We have asked the circle officers to collect detained reports from the affected people. With the MCC (Model Code of Conduct) enforced in the state for the ongoing Lok Sabha election, the government would compensate the affected people in due course.”

The results of the Lok Sabha poll would be declared on June 4, and the Election Commission of India would withdraw the MCC after that.

