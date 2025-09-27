Assam Lights Up For Zubeen: Thousands Join Candle March For Justice

Guwahati: Thousands across Assam joined AASU-led candlelight vigils demanding justice for iconic singer Zubeen Garg. Citizens, students, and cultural groups filled the streets in a unified show of grief and outrage.
AASU accused event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, manager Siddhartha Sharma, and others of gross negligence, calling their actions “unforgivable” and demanding immediate arrests.
In Guwahati, over 500 people marched from Swahid Bhawan to Latasil, where police stopped the rally. AASU leaders warned the government against delays, saying the public was watching closely.
They also raised concerns over financial mismanagement, insisting all of Zubeen’s assets remain with his wife Garima Garg.
Across all districts, protests echoed one clear message:
“Justice for Zubeen. Punish the Guilty.”