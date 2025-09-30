Assam: Maha Ashtami today with Vedic rituals, fervent prayers and devotion

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Durga Puja festivities on Maha Saptami across Assam came to a close today with the observance of rituals. Devotees gathered in large numbers in pandals and temples, where the rituals were conducted with strict adherence to Vedic traditions. Priests performed the ceremonial worship of Goddess Durga, invoking her blessings for peace and prosperity, in the presence of large gatherings of devotees at every puja venue.

Tomorrow is the day of the grand Ashtami Puja, which is considered the most sacred and powerful day of the Durga Puja. Devotees will take part in Pushpanjali (floral offerings) accompanied by Vedic chants, and other necessary rituals will be performed. As per astrologers, the Maha Ashtami puja rituals will be held from 7 AM to 11 AM.

However, the usual pomp and gaiety were missing this time. Despite colourful illuminations at most Puja pandals, the lights seem to have dimmed. The sudden demise of Assam's beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, has cast a shadow over the festivities. In a gesture of collective mourning, almost every puja committee and pandal across the state paid tributes to the late singer. Many puja organizers have cancelled cultural programmes evenings and dedicated their celebrations in memory of Zubeen. His songs are being played in most pandals, even as misty-eyed devotees remembered him in their prayers. As a tribute to Zubeen from the organizers, big portraits of the late artiste have been put up, and floral tributes were very much in evidence at every such installation.

Durga Puja organizers said this year's Puja is a blend of devotion and remembrance. While the rituals are being performed with full sanctity, the atmosphere is subdued compared to previous years. The traditional enthusiasm has been replaced with silent prayers for the departed soul of the legendary singer, composer, actor and filmmaker.

As per requirement, security and crowd management arrangements have also been strengthened by the administration in Guwahati and other towns across the state to ensure peaceful conduct of Durga Puja. Volunteers were seen assisting the law enforcement forces in maintaining order as hundreds of devotees gathered at pandals.

