Assam: Forest and Kamrup District Guardian Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visits sand gravel mining site in Boko

Boko: State Forest and Kamrup District Guardian Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visited Lepgaon village in Boko on Wednesday. People of the Lepgaon, Compaduli and other nearby villages opposed the sand gravel mining in Boko River which was done by the Assam Minerals Corporation. Two people including a school student got drowned and lost their lives in Boko River at Lepgaon village. Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary along with a team including Kamrup DC Deba Kumar Mishra, Superintendent of Police Ranjan Bhuyan, Kamrup West Division DFO Subodh Talukdar visited Lepgaon area and discussed the matter with the local public. People from various communities including Garo, Rabha, Boro, Koch Rajbangshi, Gurkha were present in the meeting.

A joint memorandum was submitted by Garo Student’s Union, Gohlkona AreaBorder Area Development Youth Organization, Border Women’s Welfare and the People of Gohalkona, Bamunpara, Lepgaon, Kompatuli, Jongakuli, Kacharipara, Sakati and adjoining arca following under PS- Boko, District- Kamrup (Rural), State-Assam, against the Sand Mining activity from the Boko (Chisol) River to the minister and other district officials and mentioned eight specific points.

During the public meeting, Leader of the Border Area Youths Development Organisation Johnson A. Sangma said that due to sand gravel mining the water level of the Boko river is decreasing. Sangma emphasized that the area affected farm lands, drinking water and also polluted the river. Therefore, the animals also do not drink the water.

Sangma also alleged that the mining party was digging the river without following the rules and regulations by the government and due to that till now two people lost their lives.

Sangma also alleged, “Dumpers carrying sand gravels and therefore the newly constructed Boko to Kompaduli road will be damaged very soon.”

“Moreover the sand gravel mining is like cancer for this area which threatens aquatic resources, human and the nature of the area” emphasized Sangma in the meeting.

GSU Assam State Zone President Foldin R Marak has requested CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and the State government to stop and close the sand mining and transportation immediately. He also said that GSU Assam State Zone with the people of the area and GSU will also submit a memorandum to the CM to close the sand gravel mining.

