Assam: Majuli-Jorhat Ferry Services Resume after Dredging

Staff Reporter

Guwhati: The ferry services between Kamalabari ghat in Majuli and Neamatighat in Jorhat officially resumed today. The service was suspended from October 20 following a sudden fall in the water level of the Brahmaputra river.

In the last few days, a dredger of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) carried out dredging operations in the channel through which the ferries operate. This dredging of the riverbed allowed the ferries to operate safely.

On Wednesday, nine ferries made the trip from Kamalabari to Neamatighat, while eight operated in the opposite direction. However, bigger vessels could not operate due to less than adequate depth of water, and the dredging operations are continuing.

