Assam: Kamalabari-Neamati Ghat Ferry Services Resume Today in State

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The ferry services between Kamalabari Ghat in Majuli and Neamati Ghat in Jorhat will resume on October 30, 2024. It has become possible after dredging the Brahmaputra channels’ navigational routes since October 25. According to IWT (Inland Water Transport) of Assam, the authorities have decided to issue online ferry tickets between Kamalabari Ghat and Neamati Ghat. The ferry services, however, will resume with marine-engine single boats from tomorrow. However, big vessels like Ro-Pax will not ply now due to the shallow depth of the water.

Ferry services have been suspended from October 20, 2024, between Kamalabari Ghat and Neamati Ghat due to a sudden fall in the water level of the Brahmaputra. The residents of the river island and tourists have had a harrowing experience for the past few days. After the suspension of ferry services, Transport Minister Keshab Mahanta, along with IWT officials and DCs of Majuli and Jorhat, took stock of the situation of the ferries on October 23, 2024. The minister made it public during his visit that the river channels would need dredging to make them navigable.

Since the Brahmaputra is the National Waterways II, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) carried out the dredging operations. These measures will let ferry services continue between Kamalabari Ghat and Neamati Ghat for some days. The dredger is still at work to make the channel navigable for big vessels.

