Assam: Mala Project Turns Deadly Again, 19-Year-Old Dies in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: Tragedy struck Tinsukia once again after a youth injured in the controversial Mala road project succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

The victim, identified as 19-year-old Daulat Phukan of Pengaree, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dibrugarh following a road accident on September 14. His brother, Ratul Phukan, confirmed the news of his death.

According to family members, Daulat fell from his two-wheeler and struck an exposed section of an under-construction culvert at Bapapung, along the Digboi-Mohong road via Pengaree-Bordumsa. After being treated at Digboi CHC and Tinsukia Medical College, he underwent brain surgery at Assam Medical College, Dibrugarh, before being shifted to a private hospital, where he died on Wednesday morning.

The family has alleged financial hardship in releasing the body, claiming no representative of the Guwahati-based construction firm, led by contractor Matlab Uddin Ahmed, extended any help during the treatment.

Local student bodies, including AJYCP and the Gorkha Students Union, expressed anger, accusing the contractor of negligence and demanding his immediate arrest. “How many more lives must be lost before the government acts? Has the state licensed contractors to kill in the name of road development?” asked Subash Tamang, president of the Gorkha Students Union, Pengaree Anchalik Committee.

This is the second death linked to the Mala project within four days. On September 12, a grader engaged in the construction work incurably ran over Dibrujan Mahant of Kakopathar.

Despite repeated warnings from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to expedite work with caution, locals allege no punitive action has been taken against the contractor so far, fuelling growing resentment in the district.

Authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the latest incident.