Assam: Mammoth 3-day NE Ijtema concludes in Dhubri district

A Correspondent

Dhubri: The three-day North East Ijtema with a mammoth gathering of lakhs of Islamic faithfuls from Assam, West Bengal and Meghalaya, held in the Boter Tola area in Gauripur under the Dhubri district, concluded successfully on Tuesday with a mass congregational prayer seeking global peace.

The large-scale religious congregation commenced on December 21 and culminated on Tuesday with collective supplications (dua) attended by lakhs.

The event was organised under the guidance of the renowned Nizamuddin Markaz, New Delhi, and was managed by the Dhubri ‘Zimmedars’. Prominent Islamic scholars – Maulana Yaqub Saad and Maulana Ilyas Saad, brothers from the Markaz – delivered the principal religious discourses during the congregation. Over the three days, they elaborated on Islamic teachings, moral conduct, and the importance of leading a disciplined and righteous life in accordance with religious principles.

Participants reportedly arrived from eight districts of Assam, including Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Kokrajhar, Nalbari, and South Salmara–Mankachar, as well as from neighbouring West Garo Hills. Devotees from West Bengal also attended in large numbers.

