Muslim organization in Sivasagar protests violence against Hindus in Bangladesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Hundreds of members of the Muslim community in Sivasagar took to the streets on Monday to protest against the brutal killing of a Hindu minority man in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district. The protesters strongly condemned the inhuman and barbaric act, where the victim was publicly tortured and burnt alive.

The protest was organized by the Central Committee of the Ujoni Axom Muslim Kalyan Parishad (UAMKP). The demonstrators assembled at around 10 am in front of Sibsagar Press Club, holding placards and raising slogans against terrorism, religious fundamentalism, and violence in the name of religion.

During the protest, participants raised slogans denouncing jihadi extremism and accused the Bangladeshi establishment of patronising terrorist elements. The demonstrators burnt and trampled Bangladeshi national flags on the main roads of Sivasagar, demanding justice for the victim and protection of religious minorities. The protestors also demanded strong action against extremist elements allegedly operating in Bangladesh.

Addressing the gathering, Monirul Islam Bora, President of the Central Committee of UAMKP, alleged that extremist forces have gained control in Bangladesh, leading to repeated attacks on minorities. He stated that the killing of a Hindu minority individual, identified as Dipu Das, had not only violated human rights but also damaged the global image of Islam.

Bora further alleged that democratic institutions in Bangladesh have weakened and that radical groups are using the situation to spread instability in Assam and the northeastern region. He also urged the international community, including the United Nations Security Council and global human rights organizations, to intervene and take firm steps to dismantle extremist networks operating from Bangladeshi soil.

Members of the Sivasagar district unit of UAMKP and office-bearers of its women's wing also participated in the protest, expressing solidarity with the victim's family and condemning violence against minorities.

