Assam: Man Accused in POCSO Case Dies In Morigaon Jail

Morigaon: Tension erupted in Morigaon on Tuesday following the death of an undertrial prisoner inside Morigaon District Jail. The deceased has been identified as Safikul Islam, a youth from Goroimari in Nagaon district, who was facing trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to his family, jail authorities informed his father around 2:55 am that Safikul had suddenly fallen ill and was being taken to Morigaon Civil Hospital. However, when his parents reached the hospital in the early hours, they were told that he had already passed away.

The grieving family expressed shock, alleging that they were not allowed to see him under treatment and were directly informed about his death. They have demanded a detailed probe into the circumstances leading to the incident.

Hospital authorities have kept the body in the morgue for post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, officials said further inquiry will be carried out to ascertain the exact cause of death.