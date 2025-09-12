Morigaon Takes the Stage: Grand Drama Festival Unites Culture & Youth

Morigaon: A wave of cultural celebration swept through Morigaon today as the Saffron Regional Student Union kicked off a massive drama ceremony, drawing participants and spectators from across Assam. The much-anticipated event was inaugurated by AASU President Utpal Sharma, who lauded the initiative as a powerful platform for youth expression and cultural preservation
Held at the Morigaon Cultural Auditorium, the festival will run for several days and includes a diverse lineup of stage dramas, street plays, cultural showcases, and acting workshops. Schools, colleges, and drama clubs from various districts are taking part, turning the town into a hub of creativity and vibrant storytelling.
In his inaugural address, Sharma emphasized the role of drama in shaping progressive thought while preserving the roots of Assamese identity. “Art speaks when words fail. This festival is not just entertainment, it's education, awareness, and empowerment,"
The opening day featured a compelling performance based on Assamese folklore, which received resounding applause. Stalls promoting local crafts and literature have also been set up, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Organizers stated that the event aims to encourage young talent, build unity among student communities, and promote cultural literacy. With meticulous planning, security, and hospitality arrangements, the Saffron Regional Student Union expects a large turnout over the coming days.
This celebration of art and identity is poised to become one of the most memorable events in Morigaon’s cultural calendar.
