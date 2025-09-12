Morigaon Takes the Stage: Grand Drama Festival Unites Culture & Youth

Held at the Morigaon Cultural Auditorium, the festival will run for several days and includes a diverse lineup of stage dramas, street plays, cultural showcases, and acting workshops. Schools, colleges, and drama clubs from various districts are taking part, turning the town into a hub of creativity and vibrant storytelling.

In his inaugural address, Sharma emphasized the role of drama in shaping progressive thought while preserving the roots of Assamese identity. “Art speaks when words fail. This festival is not just entertainment, it's education, awareness, and empowerment,"