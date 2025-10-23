Assam Man Escapes Captivity in Bangladesh, Walks Back Home Through Open Border

Hojai: In a shocking incident that has riased questions about border security, a man from Doboka in Assam’s Hojai district, identified as Kamal Uddin, claimed to have escaped captivity in Bangladesh and walked back into India through the Dawki border without encountering any security checks.

According to Kamal, he was deceived under the pretext of a job offer and later sold to a gang in Bangladesh for lakhs of rupees. He alleged that he was co fined and assaulted for nearly one month and 22 days before managing to flee from Pirer’s Bazar and return home.

“I crossed the Dawki border easily, there was no BSF personnel on duty,” Kamal told reporters after reaching the Debasthan police station in Hojai. He further claimed that cross-border illegal trade and movement of Bangladeshi nationals were frequent in the area.

Security experts have expressed concern over the incident, calling it a “wake-up call” for authorities. “If verified, this indicates serious lapses in surveillance along the Indo-Bangladesh Border.

Meanwhile Hojai police have launched an investigation to verify Kamal’s statement and find evidence. “All aspects of the case has been examined” confirmed one of the officials.

The alleged trafficking and Kamal’s escape have reignited debate over border management and the persistent loopholes in India’s northeastern frontier security system.